Defender Linked With Liverpool Has Caught The Attention Of Spanish Giant And Manchester Club
21-year-old Álvaro Carreras is having a breakthrough season for Benfica after permanently transferring from Manchester United this past summer.
The Red Devils will be kicking themselves for letting such a promising player leave their ranks, especially after the injury woes of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.
Clàudia Espinosa reported for El Dario Sport that Carreras’ performances for the Eagles have caught the attention of his former employers. The new head coach, Ruben Amorim, is weighing up the possibility of reinforcing the left-hand side of the defense with the Spanish left-back.
Man United aren’t the only club interested in procuring the services of the young Spanish left-back, though. Carreras could return to his home country if Barcelona's interest becomes concrete.
Espinosa’s article discussed that Barcelona could use a player like Ansu Fati as a makeweight in any potential deal.
Despite the interest from other clubs, Benfica manager Bruno Lage considers Carreras untouchable.
However, two goals and two assists in 21 games, as well as being the only player in the Champions League to have completed more than ten tackles, ten interceptions, and ten successful dribbles, might be too impressive of a resume to fend off potential suitors.
Andrew Robertson’s recent performances for Liverpool have been hit-and-miss. His recent red card against Fulham might tip the scale for most who think father time is catching up to the Scottish captain.
Liverpool have been reported to be interested and leading the race to the impressive Carreras, and it will be worth keeping an eye on come January.