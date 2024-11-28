Liverpool, Manchester United And Manchester City Keen On Serie A Star Ahead Of January Transfer
Atalanta midfielder Ederson has once again been linked with a move to Liverpool ahead of the January transfer window. The 25-year-old was one of the standout performers for Gian Piero Gasperini's side who defeated Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen to clinch the Europa League title last season.
Ederson racked up 53 appearances, scored seven goals, and provided one assist for the Serie A side across all competitions. As a result, he became one of the most sought-after players in world football and attracted interest from several clubs.
This season, the Brazil international has been ever-present for Atalanta, featuring in 18 games and making three goal contributions as they lie second in the league table with 28 points, just one point behind leaders Napoli after 13 matches played so far.
According to TEAMtalk, Ederson will be open to moving to the Premier League, however, it will take a ‘monster’ offer for Atalanta to sell the midfielder in January. Liverpool will face stern competition for Ederson's signature from rivals Manchester City and Manchester United who are interested in signing him.
Man City have already made contact with the defensive midfielder as Pep Guardiola eyes a replacement for the injured Rodri. The Spain international will miss the rest of the season due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury he sustained during the 2-2 draw with Arsenal in September.
The report further claims that both Manchester clubs have spoken to Ederson's representative about the possibility of a January move. It is believed that Atalanta would be demanding at least €60million (£50million) to part ways with their key player.
Liverpool are also in discussions over a potential transfer after missing out on Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi last summer. Zubimendi made a last-minute U-turn to remain at his boyhood club at least for the time being.
Ederson has two-and-a-half years left on his remaining contract and could command a huge fee if he continues to churn out impressive performances for Atalanta this season as they challenge for the Serie A title.
Liverpool, meanwhile are trying to tie Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold down to new deals at the club. Van Dijk is said to have agreed to remain at Anfield with a new contract set to be signed imminently.
