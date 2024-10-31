Liverpool 'Officially' Register Interest in Eintracht Frankfurt & Egypt's Omar Marmoush
Liverpool and Premier League legend Mohamed Salah's contract is set to end at Anfield at the end of this season, leaving a spot open in Arne Slot's attack.
It's still up in the air whether or not the Egyptian will sign a new deal to extend his stay on Merseyside or he could look to travel to Saudi Arabia and earn hundreds of millions, similar to other stars coming to the end of their carers.
However, Salah is still firing on all cylinders this season, proving that he is a force to be reckoned with and still one of the best players in world football.
Despite this, Liverpool are being linked with potential forward signings that could replace the talisman if he does decide to leave.
One of these attackers rumoured to be at the top of Richard Hughes's wishlist is Eintracht Frankfurt and Egypt forward Omar Marmoush.
The 25-year-old is flying this season, scoring 11 goals and getting seven assists in 13 games this campaign.
The Egyptian international is also the joint top goalscorer in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich's Harry Kane.
Now though, it looks like Liverpool are getting serious when it comes to trying to sign Marmoush, according to BILD, via LFC Transfer Room on X.
The report states that Liverpool officially registered their interest in the 25-year-old and have approached the player and management directly in hopes of signing him.
If Liverpool can add Marmoush to their already stacked attacking options then it could become a real strong point in the Reds ambitions for titles in the coming years under Slot.
It has also not been ruled out that Liverpool could sign the Egyptian in January, potentially paying Frankfurt's valuation to stop other interested parties hijacking a deal.
Michael Edwards and Hughes will want to wrap this deal up as soon as possible so we could start to see some serious movement in the coming months.