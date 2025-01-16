Trent Alexander-Arnold 'Ready to Confirm' Departure From Liverpool to Real Madrid Alongside Alphonso Davies
Trent Alexander-Arnold is in the final six months of his contract with Liverpool and is a top target for Real Madrid. The 26-year-old is seen as a perfect replacement for Dani Carvajal who has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to anterior cruciate ligament injury.
Despite extending Carvajal's contract to 2026, the La Liga giants are keen on bringing in Alexander-Arnold. Madrid's initial approach to sign the England international in the January transfer window was rejected by the Reds who have no interest in selling the right-back.
Alexander-Arnold has been offered a new contract along with key players Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk. All three players are out of contract at the end of the current season and are free to negotiate with foreign clubs about a pre-contract agreement.
Liverpool currently lead the Premier League and Champions League tables and are the clear favourites to lift their 20th league title come May, therefore they are desperate to keep on of their star players.
Arne Slot earlier said that he cannot control the private lives of Salah, Van Dijk, and Alexander-Arnold as they continue to be linked with a move away from the club.
“I think I have a lot of control over what they do if they’re on the training pitch, if there in a meeting with me,” said Slot. “But talking about their private lives, I don’t have control.
“That’s been the situation as a long as I’ve been a manager but I have control to an extent (in terms of) what I expect from them on the pitch. It’s really pleasing to see what Virgil brings, what Trent brings and what Mo brings.”
Real Madrid are reportedly confident of signing Alexander-Arnold. According to TBR Football, the Liverpool academy graduate is ready to confirm that he will be joining Madrid in 2025.
The report claims that finances have not played a major part in his decision, however, it has been about the prospect of playing abroad and a new lifestyle that he wants to experience.
Madrid are reportedly preparing to make another approach to Liverpool to sign the defender this month. Liverpool would have to decide whether they are willing to lose him for free in the summer or sell him in January.
Real Madrid are also hopeful that they will be able to sign Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies on a free transfer in the summer.
