Thierry Henry Reacts to Alisson Becker's Nine-Save Performance Against PSG

Paris Saint-Germain fell 1-0 to Liverpool in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday night at Parc des Princes. Still, the defeat wasn't because the capital didn't generate many scoring chances.
The star of the match was Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who made nine saves against the Ligue 1 club. PSG did beat the Brazilian once, but after a VAR review, the goal scored by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was ruled offside and disallowed.
After the match, CBS Sports pundit Thierry Henry reacted to what Alisson did to keep PSG off the scoresheet. For the former Arsenal star, the Liverpool goalkeeper kept out three PSG goals.
On this one, you have to give Alisson Becker a lot of credit because I think three should have been a goal [for PSG].- Thierry Henry
Henry added that this contest could've gone a different way had the 32-year-old not put on a shot-stopping performance.
Sometimes, you also have to give the goalkeeper credit on that one. There's nothing to say about Alisson Becker—he was magnificent tonight. If it weren't for him, Liverpool would have struggled.- Thierry Henry
Furthermore, Henry compared Alisson's performance against PSG to that of former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech and current Real Madrid standout Thibaut Courtois.
I've seen Petr Cech do that on a run. Remember every game when Chelsea won the Champions League. We've seen Courtois do that in the final, but I don't remember many games with saves like that in a Champions League match.- Thierry Henry
This is PSG's first loss since last November when they fell to Bayern Munich. Luis Enrique and his squad will need to regroup and find a way to turn things around at Anfield.
