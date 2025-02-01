Brest 2-5 PSG: Ousmane Dembele Hat Trick Keeps Parisians Unbeaten in Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain continued their unbeaten Ligue 1 season by beating Brest 5-2 in an entertaining game at the Stade Francis Le Ble.
Ousmane Dembele scored his second hat trick in two games while Goncalo Ramos added a brace late on, but PSG needed to hold on during the second half to earn the three points.
PSG Hold Of Brest Charge To Earn Important Win
PSG had the first big chance of the game inside four minutes when Ousmane Dembele went through on goal, but he saw his shot saved.
Minutes later, Brest had a big chance of its own; Abdallah Sima was looking to pick out his teammate in the box, but Gianluigi Donnarumma put out a big hand to stop it from arriving at his destination.
The big chances kept coming, with new signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia hitting the side netting when he really should have scored. It felt like a goal was just around the corner in the game.
Les Parisians opened the scoring in the 29th minute. Bradley Barcola created a goal-scoring chance but unselfishly set up Dembele, who tapped it into an open net.
PSG dominated the first half, but with only one goal to show for it, they needed to ensure they took their chances in the second 45 minutes.
Five minutes into the second half, they were punished for wasted chances. Brest forward Romain Del Castillo curled a shot from the edge of the box into the corner after a poor-headed clearance from Willian Pacho.
It sparked the home crowd into life, and PSG had to defend against a wave of attacks, with the Pirates creating several half-chances.
They fell silent again in the 57th minute when Dembele tapped into an empty net after Kvaratskhelia had a shot saved, which bounced back to the Frenchman to score his second.
Five minutes later, it was 3-1, with Dembele completing his hat trick, his second in four days. This time, Lee Kang-in assisted the forward in smashing home his third.
Brest made the final 20 minutes interesting, with Ludovic Ajorque's smart finish reducing the deficit to one goal. The home team nearly leveled the score, with Mahdi Camara heading inches wide from a corner.
The away team secured the win in the 89th minute when Goncalo Ramos tapped home from a cross by Desire Doue. The Portuguese striker pointed to Doue so the fans could applaud his work in assisting the goal. Ramos added another in the seventh minute of added-on time to make it a 5-2 win.
PSG will be in French Cup action next, as they face Le Mans in the Round of 16 on February 4.
The Latest PSG News
Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain : 5 Classic Ligue 1 Matches
Fabrizio Romano Confirms Aston Villa Leading Race to Sign Marco Asensio From PSG
Barcelona Winger Lamine Yamal Responds To Possibly Facing PSG In The Champions League Round Of 16