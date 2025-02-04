Le Mans 0-2 PSG: Parisians Book Their Place in The Quarter Finals Of The French Cup
Paris Saint-Germain qualified for the quarter-finals of the French Cup by beating Le Mans 2-0 at the Marie Marvingt Stadium.
Desire Doue's and second-half substitute Bradley Barcola's goals were enough for a comfortable win, although the team's performance was below its best.
PSG Stroll To Victory In An Uneventful Game
Head coach Luis Enrique made several changes to the game, which may explain the Parisians' slow start.
Playing a 5-4-1 formation, Le Mans looked to sit back and counter PSG in transition. In the opening 20 minutes, the visitors controlled possession but offered little threat to the opponent's goal.
Paris Saint-Germain was gifted a goal in the 25th minute when Le Mans tried to play out from the back. A blocked pass fell to Desire Doue's feet, and he finished from the edge of the area.
The away team created several half chances, the best of which fell to Senny Mayulu, who blazed his shot over the bar. Aside from the goal, PSG's first half was very lackluster.
Le Mans started the second half the better, but once they got to the edge of the box, they struggled to find the final pass to create scoring opportunities. They did get their first shot on target in the 61st minute, but Matvey Safonov made a comfortable save.
When the home team was getting a head of steam, PSG doubled the lead, Bradley Barcola firing over the onrushing goalkeeper from just outside the corner of the six-yard box.
Minutes later, the Parisians should have made it three. A counter-attack had Achraf Hakimi played through on goal by Khvicha. However, his tame effort was saved by the goalkeeper.
Le Mans had a chance to make the game's final moments interesting. However, in the 90th minute, Dame Gueye saw his acrobatic shot saved by Safonov.
PSG progressed to the quarter-final stage, looking to continue the defense of the trophy they won last season.
