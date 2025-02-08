Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Finds It Difficult To Describe Emotions After Scoring First PSG Goal
PSG beat third-placed Monaco 4-1 in Ligue 1 to extend their lead over Marseille to 13 points in the standings.
Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored his first goal for the club after his January move from Napoli. It was important, making it 2-1 to the Parisians early in the second half.
MORE: PSG 4-1 Monaco: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Scores First Goal In Comfortable Win For Parisians
Kvaratskhelia spoke to the media after the game, finding it hard to describe his emotions after scoring his first PSG goal.
I think it's difficult to describe these emotions, I'm very happy, especially today. I'm working hard to score with this amazing team and I'm very proud that today I scored to help the team to win. I'm very proud that the team won today. Thank you everybody who came to support us, it was an amazing feeling to score in this stadium with these amazing fans.- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
The 23-year-old has played four games since arriving from Italy, scoring and assisting once in those games. He is still finding his feet but looks to be a pivotal signing in the club's quest for trophies, especially in Europe.
MORE: Napoli Director Says The Club Was 'Almost Blackmailed' In Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Transfer
Kvaratskhelia will be available for the crucial Champions League playoff against Brest on Tuesday after being registered for the next stage of the competition.
He missed the Manchester City and Stuttgart games in the league phase, as clubs could only select players registered before September 3, 2024. The Georgian will be a huge addition to the squad for the knockout stages of the Champions League.
