NBA in Talks With PSG Owners About Bringing Franchise to Paris
Paris Saint-Germain have shown that it can dip its toes into non-football business agreements, which was how the collaboration with Jordan Brand came into existence.
The French capital could soon see another basketball franchise, with PSG's owners at the forefront. With the sport gaining momentum in France—especially after the Paris Olympics, where the national team took home silver against the United States—PSG wants to be part of the movement.
MORE: Ligue 1 Head Coach Has Bold Statement Regarding PSG and the Champions League
A PSG spokesperson confirmed to Le Parisien that the NBA contacted Qatar Sports Investments about possibly creating a basketball franchise in Paris (h/t Made In Foot).
QSI was approached about a basketball franchise in Paris for which we expressed an interest.- PSG spokesperson
According to the French media, several options have been proposed to the Qataris. These include either an existing Paris-based team or creating a new club, separate from PSG, in collaboration with other partners.
The NBA began hosting games in Paris in 2020, and the 2025 NBA Paris Games marked the fourth and fifth regular-season matchups in the city. Including preseason games, they were the 14th and 15th games played in France.
