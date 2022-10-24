Champions League Match Preview: RB Salzburg Vs Chelsea

After the first two games of Group E, it looked as if Chelsea would not make the knockouts of Europe's elite competition for the first time since 2012-13. However, Graham Potter's arrival at the club following the Blues' 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb in matchweek 2 has seen a revival in results as the team now sit top of the group a point clear of tomorrow night's opponents.

This match is a battle of the unbeaten sides, with neither Salzburg or Chelsea losing a game since their reverse fixture, all the way back in mid-September and with the teams 2nd and 1st respectively in Group E, both will be going all out for the win to get a step closer to the Round of 16.

Last Time Out

The fixture at Stamford Bridge five weeks ago was Potter's first in charge of Chelsea, with both teams sharing the points.

After a goalless first half, it took three second half minutes for Chelsea to nudge themselves in front, when a flowing move ended with Raheem Sterling placing a shot into the far corner from the left edge of the box.

Sterling got the Graham Potter era underway with his goal IMAGO / PA Images

Chances came and went for Chelsea as the half wore on and they were made to pay for their missed opportunites with 15 minutes left to play when Junior Adamu hurdled a Thiago Silva tackle and crossed low for Noah Okafor who slid a shot underneath Kepa to level the scores.

The draw left Chelsea languishing perilously in last place in the group with one point, but their crucial two wins over AC Milan in the next two fixtures saw them rise up to 1st, a position no one expected them to be in just over a month ago.

The Blues beat AC Milan 2-0 and 3-0 in Group E IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

Group Stipulations

Chelsea are currently sitting at the top of Group E with seven points, with Salzburg just a point behind them. A win would move Chelsea onto seven points, four clear of Salzburg, who will then need to beat AC Milan in the final matchweek to stand a chance of progressing from the group - an AC Milan win vs Dinamo Zagreb coupled with a Chelsea win tomorrow will see Salzburg slip to 3rd, pushing Milan up to 2nd.

Match Details

Kick-off: Tuesday 25th October: 17:45 BST

Venue: Red Bull Arena, Austria

Referee: Sandro Scharer (SUI)

Assistants: Stephane De Almeida, Bekim Zogaj (SUI)

Fourth Official: Alessandro Dudic (SUI)

VAR: Fedayi San (SUI)

