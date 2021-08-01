Sports Illustrated home
Confirmed Teams: Arsenal vs Chelsea | Pre-Season

The team news has been confirmed.
Chelsea face Arsenal on Sunday afternoon in the Mind Series pre-season mini tournament at the Emirates Stadium.

Thomas Tuchel's side have a 100 per cent record in pre-season so far while the Gunners have won two, drawn one and lost their other game in their first four fixtures. 

Here is the confirmed team news from the the Emirates aead of the pre-season friendly:

Arsenal XI to face Chelsea: Leno; Chambers, Holding, Mari, Tierney; Partey, Elneny; Pepe, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang; Lacazette

Bench: Runarsson, Okonkwo, Bellerin, Cedric, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, White, Tavares, Lokonga, Xhaka, Nelson, Willock, Nketiah, Willian

Chelsea XI to face Arsenal: Mendy, Zouma, Chalobah, Rudiger, Pulisic, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Havertz, Ziyech, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Sterling, Zappacosta, Sarr, Clarke Salter, Baba, Drinkwater, Kante, Barkley, Abraham, Batshuayi

