Callum Hudson-Odoi delighted to score first Premier League goal for Chelsea

Callum Hudson-Odoi has revealed his delight at getting off the mark in the Premier League.

The 20-year-old scored his first ever goal in the league after 26 appearances following his tap-in against Burnley at the weekend at Stamford Bridge.

It capped off a fine performance from Chelsea as they secured their first home win since the start of December in the league.

Speaking of his first goal in the Premier League, Callum Hudson-Odoi said: "I’m delighted that I’ve finally got it, and I’m delighted with the way the game went today.‘The boys put in a massive effort and you could tell that by the way we were playing.

"We all had the enthusiasm, work-rate and mentality - we wanted to score goals, we wanted to keep a clean sheet, we wanted to work really hard and obviously I’m delighted we got the win.

But his first goal was nearly chalked off as Tammy Abraham was in an offside position, but fortunately for the teenager, Abraham didn't touch it so the goal stood.

"I was a bit wary about the offside but I thought to myself that if nobody touched it then it would definitely be a goal because I came from behind and I knew that," Hudson-Odoi said.

"When I saw the VAR check, I was like ‘oh no’ but I’m just delighted it went my way and I got the goal, which I’m really happy for today.

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard on anti-VAR chants from supporters in the stand.

----------

"They were playing really deep and compact so it was hard for us in the first 25 minutes to get on the ball and create stuff. In the second half, we knew it would open up a bit more and we’d get more space so we started moving into pockets and we got the ball a lot.

"We have to be more clinical, take our chances and score more goals. We could have scored more because we had so many chances but at the same time we are putting them away."

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube