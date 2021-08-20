August 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Chelsea Star Christian Pulisic Breaks Silence After Testing Positive for Covid-19

Pulisic has spoken.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Christian Pulisic has taken to social media after testing positive for Covid-19 which will see him enter a period of isolation.

The 22-year-old was in training at the start of the week for Chelsea but on Wednesday was missing from the open training session at Stamford Bridge.

Questions were raised and it was revealed by Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel on Friday in his pre-Arsenal press conference that the American had indeed tested positive for Covid-19 and was now in isolation, as per the UK Government guidelines. 

"Christian is unfortunately easy to explain, he had a positive test and needs to follow the protocols so he was not in training and not available for the game," Tuchel said.

sipa_34576825

Pulisic will now miss the clash against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon at the Emirates as he starts his minimum of 10 days in isolation.

And shortly after it was confirmed by Tuchel, Pulisic took to Instagram to also confirm the news as well as providing an update on the status of his health.

"Unfortunately I tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week," wrote Pulisic on Instagram. "Thankfully I'm fully vaccinated and I have no symptoms so far. Can't wait to get back in action. Thank you for the support."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_34578988
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides Update on Trevoh Chalobah's Contract Situation at Chelsea

E9E4IV0WUAYQNhZ
News

Thomas Tuchel Jokes That Romelu Lukaku Will Bag 50-60 Goals Before Christmas For Chelsea

E9E4IV0WUAYQNhZ
News

Thomas Tuchel Hopes Romelu Lukaku Is the 'Missing Piece' for Chelsea

sipa_34596352
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Trevoh Chalobah's Chelsea Future Amid Contract Talks

sipa_32152657
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Arsenal vs Chelsea | Premier League

1004501147
News

Thomas Tuchel Admits Arsenal Are 'Underdogs' Ahead of Chelsea Clash

pjimage (2)
News

Christian Pulisic Breaks Silence After Testing Positive for Covid-19

E8rVL3zXoAE1p-R
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Delivers Arsenal Verdict Ahead of London Derby Clash