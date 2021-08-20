Christian Pulisic Breaks Silence After Testing Positive for Covid-19

Christian Pulisic has taken to social media after testing positive for Covid-19 which will see him enter a period of isolation.

The 22-year-old was in training at the start of the week for Chelsea but on Wednesday was missing from the open training session at Stamford Bridge.

Questions were raised and it was revealed by Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel on Friday in his pre-Arsenal press conference that the American had indeed tested positive for Covid-19 and was now in isolation, as per the UK Government guidelines.

"Christian is unfortunately easy to explain, he had a positive test and needs to follow the protocols so he was not in training and not available for the game," Tuchel said.

Pulisic will now miss the clash against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon at the Emirates as he starts his minimum of 10 days in isolation.

And shortly after it was confirmed by Tuchel, Pulisic took to Instagram to also confirm the news as well as providing an update on the status of his health.

"Unfortunately I tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week," wrote Pulisic on Instagram. "Thankfully I'm fully vaccinated and I have no symptoms so far. Can't wait to get back in action. Thank you for the support."

