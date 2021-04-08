Chelsea tipped to win Champions League this season

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien thinks Thomas Tuchel's side can go the distance and win the Champions League this season.

Chelsea are in a commanding position as they have a two goal lead against Porto following their first leg quarter-final victory in Seville on Wednesday night.

If they get the job done next Tuesday at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, the Blues will face either Real Madrid or Liverpool in the last four and Essien believes Chelsea can go all the way to emulate their 2012 triumph.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Essien said: "I think they can win it. If they win the Champions League that would be a great achievement for the players and the football club."

Essien, who was part of the 2012 winning squad in Munich, has hailed the job Tuchel has done since he took charge in January which has seen the Blues go strong in the Premier League, Europe and FA Cup.

He added: "He’s come in and is doing a great job at the moment. I think he’s the right man for the team.

"We just have to support him and wish him very well. Hopefully, he can continue the job he’s doing at the moment with the football club and the players he’s got."

Tuchel was pleased to see his side show a reaction to their defeat to West Brom to edge themselves closer to European glory.

"I am very happy with the result. I can understand that we felt the tension when it comes to a quarter-final and we accept the quality of Porto. They are a proud club and an emotional club, an emotional team. So the players know very well what they did today and they need to do it again on Tuesday."

