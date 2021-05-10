Conor Gallagher Ready to Fight for Chelsea Future Under Thomas Tuchel

Conor Gallagher wants to fight for his place in the Chelsea first-team under Thomas Tuchel next season, according to reports.

The 21-year-old, despite being relegation with West Brom which was confirmed on Sunday, has impressed with the Baggies this season in the top-flight, and he is now set to return to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Gallagher has attracted interest from Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United, but the Blues midfielder is ready to fight for a spot in Tuchel's side.

As per the Sun, Gallagher wants to 'force his way' into the plans in west London to fulfil his dream of making it at Chelsea.

He is ready to snub offers from elsewhere in the hope of showcasing his qualities to the German.

What Conor Gallagher said in March on his Premier League experience

"Everyone throughout their careers has a lot of tough moments. You experience losing and things like that and you improve. We as young players, no matter what, will get experience from it.

"I was excited to play in the Premier League after a step up from Championship last season. I’ve loved every minute of it. Hopefully I'll keep developing and improving. It’s been a tough season for West Brom so far, so doing the dirty side of the game, the importance of work off the ball [is important].

"Premier League quality will punish you if you switch off, so you need to be concentrated and focused. I know people have other views on players going on loan and I’ve been at three different teams, but it’s three different experiences and teams with [different] styles, different managers and players.

"I’ve learnt a lot already in two years. Hopefully I can continue to learn as a player."

