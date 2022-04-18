Conor Gallagher Wishes Chelsea Luck in FA Cup Final After Crystal Palace Defeat

Chelsea's on-loan midfielder Conor Gallagher has wished his parent club good luck for the FA Cup final against Liverpool after they overcame Crystal Palace at Wembley.

Gallagher has impressed during his time at Crystal Palace this season but was unavailable to feature against Chelsea.

The Blues refused to let Gallagher play in Sunday's semi-final after Crystal Palace requested the rules of his agreement be amended to see him eligible.

Tuchel apologised to the England international but there will be plenty of more chances for Gallagher to play in these type of big games.

Patrick Vieira was understandably upset about the midfielder not being allowed to play against Chelsea as they fell to a 2-0 defeat in the final.

Goals from Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek saw Chelsea progress to the final, where they will face Liverpool for the second domestic final this season.

Taking to Instagram after the game, Gallagher discussed the achievements of Crystal Palace for making it to Wembley and also wished his parent club, Chelsea, the best of luck for the final.

He wrote: "Amazing achievement for the club playing at Wembley today! Wasn't meant to be. The fans were incredible throughout! Wishing Chelsea all the best in the final."

It appears that Gallagher will return to Chelsea next season, with reports stating that Tuchel wishes to make him part of his plans for the next campaign.

"We need to speak after the season with everybody and we need to see what Conor wants. We need to see what the situation is, what role we have for him and what he can fight for because you need something to fight for," Tuchel said previously.

"You need to have a role and a perspective about where you are, where you can be and what to achieve. We have to be very clear with him, he needs to be clear with us and we will sort it out."



