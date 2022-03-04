Skip to main content
UFC Star Conor McGregor 'Puts Forward Offer' for Chelsea Football Club

UFC star Conor McGregor put forward an offer for Chelsea Football Club on Friday afternoon via his social media account.

The MMA fighter has been in the footballing world this week following Roman Abramovich's news to sell the west London club.

Speculation had been mounting recently as to whether Abramovich would hold onto the club or sell. But with pressure creeping in due to his 'close ties' with Vladimir Putin, the Russian billionaire opted to sell the club rather than risk his assets getting frozen.

McGregor took to his Twitter account on Friday afternoon to put forward an offer for Chelsea Football Club in response to a tweet from Sky News.

"I hereby put forward my offer of £1.5bn," said the Irish MMA fighter.

The 33-year-old has previously shown an interest in purchasing a football club, with Manchester United the one he is most interested in, as he has always supported the club.

A number of potential suitors as the future Chelsea owner have emerged since the news that Roman Abramovich will be selling the club.

The most recent name to be raised is Turkish businessman Muhsin Bayrak who has claimed to be in negotiations with Abramovich's lawyers to purchase the club.

American merchant bank, the Raine Group, have been tasked with the sale of the club and bids will be accepted until March 15.

The European champions have made it clear that they will not rush the process to find a new club owner.

