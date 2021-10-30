Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Following Chelsea's Victory in Newcastle

Chelsea came out 3-0 victory against Newcastle on Saturday afternoon as they put in an impressive performance.

Reece James bagged a brace whilst Jorginho added a penalty to secure the three points.

Here is every word that Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said after the match.

Thomas Tuchel on Newcastle win:

"We protected ourselves in close distance and protect us against counter-attacks. Then, we increased risks and were more dangerous with Hakim and Kai playing closer together and collecting second balls. The pressure was growing. It is not the football match where you need a goal to set things clear and gain freedom."

"It is sometimes dangerous to not fall asleep, to not confuse being patient with being slow. I am super happy with the performance off the ball, we were brilliant all match. Defending all the first and long balls, the second and third balls, to collect them. If you have so much ball possession, to close the spaces. That was the key. I think we were brilliant off the ball today."

Thomas Tuchel on Reece James:

"If it was so easy we would just demand it every three days! In general we rely on our wing-backs to arrive in the box. Chilly was decisive in the last matches. Azpi, Marcos were in earlier matches.

"Today it was Reecey, two brilliant finishes to secure the victory. It's not easy but when you play as wing-backs it is necessary to be dangerous from your positions."

Thomas Tuchel on Man City and Liverpool dropping points:

"Calm down! It is like this, if you think we are inside celebrating other results, it is not like this.

"We congratulated the team for the effort they put in and the result. There is a long way to go. I don't feel comfortable celebrating other results. What goes around comes around. We did a good match, a great result."

