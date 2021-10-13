    • October 13, 2021
    John Obi Mikel Reveals Truth Regarding Kidnapping Rumours Before Chelsea Move

    Author:

    Former Blue John Obi Mikel has spoken truthfully about rumours that he was kidnapped before moving to Chelsea in 2006.

    Chelsea battled Manchester United to sign the Nigerian and landed him in 2006, despite the player having signed a pre-contract with Sir Alex Ferguson's side.

    Lyn, Mikel's former club, had started rumours that he was missing as general manager Morgan Andersen reported him missing.

    Speaking to the Athletic, Mikel revealed the truth regarding the crazy situation. 

    It was widely believed that Mikel was in a car bound for Germany, but in fact he was on his way to England to join Chelsea.

    When asked about the rumours that he was kidnapped ahead of the move, Mikel reflected on the crazy transfer saga.

    “Yes, there was talk of that,” laughed Mikel. “Look, I wasn’t really kidnapped. I was just staying away from the public eye, away from the press, making sure no one knew where I was.

    sipa_23506427

    “But there was a public announcement in Norway that, if anyone saw me, they should report it to the police, so we had to go and hide. Obviously, United were trying to get hold of me. So were Lyn. There were some tough times. It was like a movie.” 

    Mikel did eventually sign for Chelsea despite the complications and the club had promised him they would bring him to Stamford Bridge, after arranging his transfer to Lyn in the first place in order to secure a work permit.

