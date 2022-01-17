Skip to main content
Official: Chelsea's Edouard Mendy Named The Best FIFA Goalkeeper for 2021

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has been named as 2021 Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper after lifting the Champions League with the Blues.

As per FIFA.com, the award is given to the most outstanding goalkeeper in men's football.

'The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper Award is given to the most outstanding goalkeeper in men's football as voted for by an international jury comprising the current coaches of all men's national teams (one per team), current captains of all men's national teams (one per team), one specialist journalist from each territory represented by a national team and fans registered on FIFA.com'

This year's award recognised players for their performances from October 2020 to August 2021.

imago1008930903h

The Senegal international beat off competition from Gianluigi Donnarumma of PSG and Italy as well as Germany & Bayern Munich keeper Manuel Neuer.

Alisson Becker and Kasper Schmeichel missed out on the top three as Mendy lifted the trophy.

The goalkeeper has been in fantastic form for Chelsea since arriving under Frank Lampard and capped off a wonderful year by lifting the UEFA Champions League in his first season with the club.

imago1008938269h

The Senegal international, who is currently on duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, was snubbed for the Ballon d'Or and Best Goalkeeper award back in November.

Speaking on Mendy finishing second in the Yashin Trophy for best goalkeeper, Thomas Tuchel was very honest on the incident.

"I know he's disappointed not to collect the trophy," he told Chelsea FC.

"He has that ambition. This is normal. At the same time, he deserves to be there and realises the importance of this for him.

"He had outstanding records since he joins Chelsea. Clean sheets, success, titles were all hugely involved. He deserved to be in the very best. There is no need to worry for him."

But now, justice has been served as he was named The Best Goalkeeper for 2021.

