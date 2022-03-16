Raine Group Could Cut Down to Two or Three Chelsea Bidders After Friday Deadline

The Raine Group, who are handling the sale of Chelsea Football Club, could cut down to two or three bidders after Friday.

The Blues have set a deadline of Friday 18 March for all interested parties to submit their official bids for the club.

A sale of the World and European Champions is still expected to take place, despite the recent sanctions imposed by the UK Government on current owner Roman Abramovich.

According to the Telegraph, Raine Group could cut down the number of bidders to two or three after the deadline on Friday.

The final parties will then be allowed to make their final offers for the club, and a preferred buyer could then be chosen next week.

It is believed around 20 credible parties have shown their interest in buying Chelsea as a result of Abramovich announcing he was selling the club at the beginning of the month.

The UK Government have recognised two parties who are seen as 'serious contenders' to purchase the club.

A consortium led by Todd Boehly and Hansjorg Wyss are believed to be one of those, as well as the British businessman and Chelsea fan Nick Candy, who is said to have held a private meeting with Marina Granovskaia and Bruce Buck after the Premier League win against Newcastle United on Sunday.

The submitted Boehly-Wyss bid is believed to be around £2.5 billion.

Saudi Media Group are also reported to have made a bid for the Blues, a figure of around £2.7 billion.

