The Raine Group will make an announcement by Thursday morning at the latest which will reveal a shortlist of four to proceed to the next stage of the Chelsea takeover process, it has been revealed.

Following the deadline last Friday, the American merchant bank has been reviewing bids with Chelsea over who they will shortlist.

A decision and announcement is imminent and as per Ben Jacobs, suitors could find out as early as Tuesday but no later than Thursday lunchtime.

A shortlist of four will be revealed, which will see them be reviewed further before a final preferred bidder is chosen and taken to the Government for approval, and for a new licence to be granted for a sale to be able to go ahead.

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck and the rest of the board have been involved and had input over the selection process as they whittle down the parties to a final four.

It's claimed that Chelsea have 'effectively chosen' and selected the shortlist which will be confirmed soon, and delivered to the parties over whether they have been successful or not.

Raine's co-founder Joe Ravitch, albeit prior to the sanctioning of Roman Abramovich, insisted no sale would be rushed, indicating they are taking their time and as a result their could be a couple of delays should they require further time.

"We are not going to rush anything. It is very important that Chelsea have the right owner to guide the club forward," said Ravitch at the start of March.



Plenty of parties are confident to have made strong offers for Chelsea, including the Ricketts family and Ken Griffin camp who are 'extremely confident' despite recent backlash over comments made in the past about race and religion.

Todd Boehly's consortium remain confident that they have everything in place to seal a takeover, while Nick Candy's consortium and the Saudi Media Group also both wait patiently for a verdict.

