Report: Chelsea Make Kingsley Coman Offer Amid Bayern Munich Contract Talks

Chelsea have made an offer for Kingsley Coman but the winger is set to extend his contract with Bayern Munich, according to reports in France.

The French international's current deal expires in 2023, with the Blues previously linked with a move.

As per L'Equipe via Sport Witness, Chelsea have 'made an offer' to sign the player but will not be able to sign him as he is committing his future to Bayern Munich.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

The report states that Chelsea came forward to make an offer for the 25-year-old, looking to take advantage of his contract situation, but will not be able to sign Coman because the Frenchman is close to committing his long-term future to the German giants.

This comes as a blow to the Blues, who were previously put on 'red alert' in regards to Coman's situation at Bayern as he looked unlikely to extend his deal.

Chelsea were also reported to be considering a swap deal for the player last summer, offering Callum Hudson-Odoi in a potential deal.

IMAGO / Ulrich Wagner

Bayern Munich had reportedly demanded €90 million for the Frenchman, with Thomas Tuchel's side looking to get a cheaper deal due to the time left on his contract.

However, this has been sorted now with Coman set to extend and it appears that Chelsea will have to look for alternative options if they still wish to bring in another forward thinking player.

Manchester City were also reportedly interested in the wide man, who played under Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube