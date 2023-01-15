Report: Manchester United Interested In Chelsea Target Youri Tielemans

Manchester United have now registered an interest in Chelsea target Youri Tielemans and are exploring a move for the Belgian midfielder. Tielemans is out of contract in June.

Chelsea have previous interest in Tielemans and were tipped to make a move for him in the January window. Arsenal also have interest in the player who has not been performing to well for Leicester this season.

Manchester United's interest could prompt Chelsea to reignite theirs.

Manchester United are interested in a move for Youri Tielemans. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Manchester United are interested in a move for Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Tielemans has had interest from a lot of top six clubs in recent months due to his contract situation. The Belgian is out of contract in June and not likely to sign a new deal.

Arsenal came very close to his signature in the summer but a deal never happened, Chelsea had interest in the player in the summer too. Manchester United are now looking into a deal.

Youri Tielemans is available for a cut price in January. IMAGO / NurPhoto

Chelsea are in the market for a midfielder but it's likely they spend big instead of small. Moises Caicedo is the priority.

Tielemans is open to a move away from Leicester and has been for some time. The club would look for a fee in January but it would be minimal due to his contract.

Just exploration of the deal for now from United, and nothing concrete has taken place as of yet.

