Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Interested In Chelsea Target Youri Tielemans

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Report: Manchester United Interested In Chelsea Target Youri Tielemans

Manchester United are interested in a move for Chelsea target Youri Tielemans.

Manchester United have now registered an interest in Chelsea target Youri Tielemans and are exploring a move for the Belgian midfielder. Tielemans is out of contract in June.

Chelsea have previous interest in Tielemans and were tipped to make a move for him in the January window. Arsenal also have interest in the player who has not been performing to well for Leicester this season.

Manchester United's interest could prompt Chelsea to reignite theirs.

Youri Tielemans

Manchester United are interested in a move for Youri Tielemans.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Manchester United are interested in a move for Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Tielemans has had interest from a lot of top six clubs in recent months due to his contract situation. The Belgian is out of contract in June and not likely to sign a new deal.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Arsenal came very close to his signature in the summer but a deal never happened, Chelsea had interest in the player in the summer too. Manchester United are now looking into a deal.

Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans is available for a cut price in January.

Chelsea are in the market for a midfielder but it's likely they spend big instead of small. Moises Caicedo is the priority.

Tielemans is open to a move away from Leicester and has been for some time. The club would look for a fee in January but it would be minimal due to his contract.

Just exploration of the deal for now from United, and nothing concrete has taken place as of yet.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Still Want Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

By Dylan McBennett
Noni Madueke
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Continue Talks With PSV For Noni Madueke

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Expected To Bid For Moises Caicedo This Week

By Dylan McBennett
Graham Potter
Transfer News

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Team News & Predicted Line-Ups

By Dylan McBennett
Mykhailo Mudryk
Transfer News

Report: Mykhailo Mudryk To Chelsea Will Be Completed On Sunday

By Dylan McBennett
Noni Madueke
Transfer News

Report: No Breakthrough Between Chelsea And PSV For Noni Madueke

By Dylan McBennett
Romeo Lavia
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Still Want A Midfielder In January

By Dylan McBennett
Marcus Thuram
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Marcus Thuram Will Cost £10million

By Dylan McBennett