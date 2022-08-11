Report: Liverpool "at the Helm" to Secure Yeremy Pino from Villarreal for £42.2 million

Liverpool are “at the helm” to secure playmaker Yeremy Pino from Villarreal for £42.2 million according to recent reports by Marca.

The news comes after a poor start to the Premier League by Liverpool after drawing 2-2 with Fulham at Craven Cottage on the opening day of the season, with the additional injury to Thiago which has weakened the squad.

According to Marca, Yeremy Pino could "end up in the Premier League by the end of the window". Villarreal are aware of the interest by the English clubs and are "waiting for the interest to materialize into an offer". The Premier League clubs interested are believed to be Arsenal and Liverpool - as reported yesterday.

It was reported yesterday that both Liverpool and Arsenal had tabled £33.8 million offers for Yeremy Pino - contradictory with the reports from Marca that suggest a deal for either club would be around the £42.2 million range.

Villarreal need to improve their economic situation, with one way of achieving this being to offset players for big prices.

Should Liverpool launch this bid of £42.2 million it would mean Yeremy Pino would be the fourth signing of the summer, alongside Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez, and Calvin Ramsay.

Yeremy Pino started 21 La Liga games for Villarreal in the 2021-22 season and contributed six goals and four assists as the Yellow Submarines finished 7th.

