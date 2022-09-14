Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Face Strong Competition For In Demand Midfielder

Liverpool are likely to go toe-to-toe with fellow Premier League outfit for Italian midfielder Nicolo Barella in January transfer window.
According to reports in the Echo, Liverpool are set to face strong competition from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur for the signing of Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella

Inter Milan Nicolo Barella

As reported by Diretta Goal, the North London club are showing a keen interest in signing the 25-year-old Italian international in the future, with current boss Antonio Conte prioritising the player. 

This news will come as a huge blow for Liverpool as the Reds have reportedly been pursuing Barella for some time with recent reports stating the Anfield side are preparing a £60 million bid for the player in January. 

Although no move materialised for the player, the Reds were continuously linked with Barella throughout the summer and instead opted to bring in Juventus' Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo on loan for the rest of the season. 

Nicolo Barella (ITA), JUNE 14, 2022
Barella impressed a lot in Serie A last season, scoring three times as well as racking up 13 assists in 36 games for Inter. It's therefore no wonder he has been on the watchlist for many top European clubs.

There is no doubt the Italian would be a perfect match for this Liverpool team. His playing style, passion and hunger for victory is exactly what would make him a perfect addition. 

Earlier this summer it was reported that Liverpool were planning on using Naby Keita in a proposed swap deal with Inter for Barella, however this has been laughed off by the club with the future of Keita still in the balance. 

Nevertheless, it won't be an easy battle for Barella's signature as there is no doubt he is one of the most in demand midfielder's in the European landscape. 

