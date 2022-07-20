Skip to main content

Manchester City vs Club America: Where To Watch And Team News

Manchester City take on Club America tonight in their first pre-season game on their American tour. We here at City Transfer Room will take you through everything you need to know about the game, including team news and where to watch.

The clubs have played twice before in 2010 and 2011 respectively, with Manchester City winning one 2-0 and the other game being a 1-1 draw.

Where to watch?

In England, the game can be watched on City TV. Kick-off time in England will be Thursday July 21st at 1.30 (BST). The game is being held at the NRG Stadium in Houston Texas.

In the USA, the match can be watched on ESPN2, the ESPN App. The match kicks off on Wednesday 20th 20th at 8pm (ET) and 5pm (PT) in America.

In Mexico the game will be televised on the TUDN app. 

Team News

Phil Foden, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Ilkay Gundogan are all unavailable for City due to not being on the US tour. 

Erling Haaland is expected to make his first appearance in a City shirt, as are Kalvin Phillips and Julian Alvarez.

Stefan Ortega could feature for the first team, and youth players like James McAtee and Cole Palmer may got opportunities to stake a claim ahead of the new season.

For Club America, Guillermo Ochoa is in the squads, along with former Watford player Miguel Layun.

Manchester City will be hoping to start pre-season off with a win, as they need momentum going into the fast approaching game against Liverpool in the Community Shield. City have two games to prepare for that game, starting against Club America tonight. 

