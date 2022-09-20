New Brighton Manager Roberto De Zerbi Reveals Pep Guardiola Conversation

Brighton today announced the appointment of Roberto De Zerbi as their new head coach, who has revealed that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had a conversation with him following his appointment.

De Zerbi has big shoes to fill at Brighton, who's previous manager Graham Potter left the club to join Chelsea as Thomas Tuchel's replacement.

The Englishman impressed during his time with The Seagulls and is considered one of the best coaches in the Premier League. The new Chelsea boss proved his coaching ability last season as he led Brighton to their best-ever Premier League finish when the club finished 9th.

IMAGO / PA Images

However, De Zerbi himself is not short on admirers after his impressive spell in charge of Italian side Sassuolo, where he managed to secure consecutive eighth-place finishes. This was considered a huge overachievement at a relatively small club with considerably fewer resources than most of their counterparts in the Italian top flight.

The Italian joined Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk in May 2021 but left the club this July due to Russia's invasion of the country.

The new Seagulls manager is a self-confessed fan of City boss Pep Guardiola and it appears that the admiration is mutual, with the 43-year-old revealing that the Spaniard called him upon his appointment to congratulate him.

“I spoke to Pep Guardiola on Sunday," De Zerbi revealed via Fabrizio Romano. "He said: I'm very happy you are here. He said if ever there is anything I need, he is there - apart from when we play them!”

Given the former Sassuolo man's penchant for possession-based football, City's clash with Brighton will prove to be an interesting prospect with De Zerbi at the helm.

The two sides are set to face off on the 22nd of October when The Cityzens will welcome The Seagulls to the Etihad.

