Juventus Star Admits Desire To Bring Man City Forward To Serie A Giants

Danilo would want to play alongside Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus at Juventus, according to reports.

The full-back won two Premier League titles among a host of other domestic silverware during his short spell in Manchester between 2017 and 2019.

However, the 29-year-old could never nail down a place in Pep Guardiola's starting XI and was used as a squad player throughout his time at the Etihad Stadium.

The Brazil international, who clocked 60 appearances across all competitions for the Sky Blues, was sent the other way as City completed a blockbuster move for João Cancelo in 2019.

In an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness, Danilo revealed that he would like Jesus to join him in Turin, with the 24-year-old being linked with a switch to the Allianz Arena.

The ex-Porto star said: “Of course, Gabriel is good and very intelligent. He could grow more in Italy because in Serie A, they close down well and it’s harder to score. If I could, I would bring him to Juventus."

It has been reported that Guardiola would have 'no problem' in sanctioning a sale for Jesus to generate further revenue for the club in their pursuit of Tottenham forward Harry Kane.

The report further mentioned that Juventus' recently-appointed manager Massimiliano Allegri has made the Brazilian forward his 'first-choice' pick, as the Bianconeri look to revamp their frontline, owing to his versatility and ability to connect play with other forwards.

Jesus, whose current deal at the Etihad Stadium runs till 2023, is seen as an ideal fit to strengthen the Serie A side's young attack, following a disappointing fourth-place finish for the Vecchia Signora in the Italian top-flight last season.

It could be argued that Jesus, who has his best years ahead of him, could benefit from a fresh start away from City, who are not going to hang their hats on the 24-year-old as their main source of goals.



