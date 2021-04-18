What is the European Super League and who is behind the plan?

As the situation continues to develop, with disagreements on the part of major European leagues and UEFA, here is everything you need to know about what exactly is being proposed as part of the European Super League.

As per the information of the PA, the basics of the European Super League are outlined as follows:

- A 20-team annual competition, including 15 'top clubs' as 'permanent members'. The other five clubs would vary each season.

- The 15 founding members would each get a share of €3.5Bn in 'initial infrastructure grants', with the money split among four tiers of clubs, with the top six each getting €350M.

- The competition would begin with two groups of 10 teams, with the top four from each group advancing to a quarter-final stage. As the PA point out, this would then guarantee each team 18 annual European Super League matches, compared to a minimum of ten in the planned new-look Champions League group stage - a plan that UEFA had intended to announce on Monday.

- Each of the group and knock-out games would be played in midweek, as is the case with the Champions League — apart from the final.

- This latest Super League proposal, as revealed by the PA, hopes to generate €4Bn annually from broadcasters, with the 15 founding clubs taking the greatest slice of broadcasting revenue.

Additional reporting from Martin Samuel of the Mail then brought to light the hierarchy structure proposed within the European Super League - a structure that has got a large portion of people talking on social media.

Samuel reveals that the Super League will be bankrolled by US banking giant JP Morgan and is the brainchild of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and the American owners of three leading English clubs.

In addition it is revealed that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who is believed to be the 'brainchild' of the format, will hold the chairman’s role.

Liverpool’s John W. Henry, Manchester United's Joel Glazer, Arsenal's Stan Kroenke, and Juventus' Andrea Agnelli will all take up positions as vice-chairmen of the league.

At the time of writing, there are believed to be 12 clubs backing the proposals, which according to Mohamed Bouhafsi include:

Inter Milan

AC Milan

Juventus

FC Barcelona

Real Madrid

Atlético Madrid

Manchester United

Liverpool

Manchester City

Arsenal

Chelsea

Tottenham

