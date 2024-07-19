CFL 2024 Season Week 7 Game Preview: Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Saskatchewan Roughriders
The tides have turned in the CFL as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers look to keep their hot streak going against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Winnipeg is on a two-game winning streak after losing its first four games of the season. What has contributed to the winning streak is running back Brady Oliveira picking up steam rushing for 238 yards in the last two games. Quarterback Zach Collaros had his best game of the season in last week’s win over the Calgary Stampeders, throwing for 344 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Saskatchewan lost its status as the last undefeated team in the CFL after the BC Lions pounced on the Riders 35-20. The Riders' offense is still trying to find footing with Shea Patterson starting at quarterback. Their defense has stepped up and helped them win games, as they are fourth in the CFL in total defense (370.6).
Preview
Game Information
Line: Blue Bombers -2.5, O/U 50.5
Date/Location: Friday, July 19, 2024, at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan
Kickoff Time: 9:30 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Partly Sunny, 25 Degrees Celsius
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Report/Inactives
The Bombers have six players who are listed as questionable for the game. Oliveira (shoulder) and offensive lineman Stanley Bryant (hip) are two of the players who are unsure whether to play.
As for the Riders, they have five guys out for the game. The biggest name on the list is starting offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick who is out with a knee injury as he is on the six-game injured list.
Keys to Victory
Collaros must cut down on the turnovers as he leads the league in interceptions with six. All signs appear to point out that Oliveira is playing so he needs to carry the ball often. Defensively, the secondary will have to shut down the Riders elite receiving core including Shawn Bane Jr. and Samuel Emilus.
Patterson’s athleticism hasn’t been shown as often as it should be so designed quarterback runs and read option plays, including running back A.J. Ouellette should have spice up the offense. That unit needs to step up and help the Saskatchewan defense that has played well throughout the season.
Prediction
The Riders might be 1-1 with Patterson at quarterback, but the team has not looked as good as some would hope. It’s been the defense carrying the team to wins this season. With Collaros and the Bombers getting into rhythm, Winnipeg could be poised for a third straight win.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28, Saskatchewan Roughriders 22
