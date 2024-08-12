Who Starred in Week 10? Top CFL Performances on Offense, Defense, Special Teams
Week 10 of the CFL season featured the first tie game since 2017, but had plenty of strong individual performances. Backups and newcomers stepping up and playing well for their teams. Defensive and special teams players helping their teams get on the board with points as well.
Here's SI.com's top performers of Week 10 on offense, defense and special teams.
SI.com’s Players of the Week
Offensive Player of the Week: Hamilton Tiger-Cats QB Taylor Powell
The change came earlier than some expected, but Taylor Powell stepped in for the struggle Bo Levi Mitchell late in the first quarter of the Tiger-Cats' 33-23 loss to the Montreal Alouettes. Powell had the best quarterback performance of the weekend, completing 78.9% of his passes for 319 passing yards and two touchdowns. He added 52 rushing yards on five carries to lead the team. Powell is the man running the show in Hamilton, and Tiger-Cats fans have to see who they will have in the young quarterback position with positive reviews so far.
Defensive Player of the Week: Montreal Alouettes LB Darnell Sankey
Staying in the same game, the Alouettes defense couldn't slow down the Hamilton offense as much as their Week 9 matchup, but they spent most of the game holding them out of the end zone well. Linebacker Darnell Sankey was the highlight of the defense as he racked up six tackles, one interception in the first quarter and a fumble recovery. Sankey continues to be one of the stars of the defense and has helped Montreal to an 8-1 record.
Special Teams Player of the Week: Toronto Argonauts Returner Janarion Grant
The Toronto Argonauts' offense was less efficient than they would have hoped, but return specialist, Janarion Grant has been as special as they have come this season. Grant had an 86-yard punt return for a touchdown in their win against the Calgary Stampeders. That gives him a league-high four touchdowns on the season, and he is on pace for eight by the end of the year. There hasn't been a more dynamic returner in the CFL than Grant in 2024.
