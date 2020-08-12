BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: WR Taji Johnson

A.J. Black

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview wide receiver Taji Johnson.

Boston College landed an explosive wide receiver in their 2020 recruiting class, Taji Johnson out of Powder Springs, Georgia. The 6'3 three star target chose the Eagles over offers from Oregon, Syracuse and a variety of Group of Six schools. But since the freshman has hit campus he has already begun to establish himself. 

Johnson is athletic, and with the frame and size he has, he gives BC a unique weapon unlike any other player on the roster. This summer he has already begun to show why he could play for BC sooner rather than later. In one practice report he made an incredible diving catch over the middle on a pass from Phil Jurkovec. In another he made a handful of catches from the transfer quarterback. 

But the freshmen's role this year still remains to be seen. The Eagles have a crowded and talented wide receiver room that includes Kobay White, Zay Flowers, CJ Lewis, Jaelen Gill and Ethon Williams. Will Johnson play this year, if so what role will he find himself in, or will he be redshirted?

STELLAR

Johnson plays this upcoming season and becomes a reliable and exciting new wide receiver. He is the type of player who can just "go up and get it" and makes a series of big plays for the Eagles. Finishes the year with 16-21 catches. 

STANDARD

Good year for the freshman, gets on the field, starts to make a good connection with Phil Jurkovec, finishes the season with 11-15 catches. 

SUBPAR

Johnson is redshirted, or doesn't play a big role in the passing offense. Finishes the season averaging less than a catch a game. 

What kind of season do you expect from Taji Johnson?

Check out our other player previews!

#80 TE Hunter Long
#78 OL Tyler Vrabel
#77 OL Zion Johnson
#74 OL Finn Dirstine
#73 OL Christian Mahogany
#72 OL Alec Lindstrom
#71 OL Nate Emer
#67 OL Jake Conley
#64 OL Ben Petrula
#55 LB Isaiah McDuffie
#52 DL Mike Ciaffoni
#51 LB Hugh Davis
#46 LS Aidan Livingston
#44 DL Brandon Barlow
#42 LB Vinny DePalma
#41 K Aaron Boumerhi
#35 DB Jalen Williams

#34 LB Joe Sparacio
#33 DB Connor Grieco
#33 RB Javian Dayne
#39 DB Steve Lubischer
#28 LB John Lamot
#27 DB Josh DeBerry
#26 RB David Bailey
#24 RB Patrick Garwo
#23 RB Travis Levy
#20 DB Elijah Jones
#18 DB Mike Palmer
#17 WR Bryce Sebastian
#16 TE/DE Joey Luchetti
#15 TE Danny Dalton
#14 LB Max Richardson
#14 QB Sam Johnson IV
#11 WR CJ Lewis
#10 QB Daelen Menard
#10 CB Brandon Sebastian

#9 WR Kobay White
#8 DB Jahmin Muse
#7 QB Matt Valecce
#7 CB Tate Haynes
#6 QB Dennis Grosel
#5 QB Phil Jurkovec
#4 WR Zay Flowers
#3 CB Jason Maitre.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.

(Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com)

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
BCEagle1974
BCEagle1974

WE
GOT
PEOPLE!

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Zay Flowers Looks Forward To Different Role In New Offense

The sophomore wide receiver is now part of a pro style passing offense, and could see his talents utilized even more in 2020

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

BC Bulletin: Week in Review August 3-10, 2020

A look back at a very busy week in Chestnut Hill, that included the start of practice, Steve Addazio in trouble, and commitments

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

ACC Continues To Move Forward With Season

Even with the B1G and PAC 12 cancelling their seasons, the ACC continues to look forward

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

Monday Practice Report: Hafley on Testing, #WeWantToPlay, and More

A look at what came up in today's press conference, including talking about his philosophy while the football world is reportedly in chaos.

A.J. Black

by

Eagles2007

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: WR Ethon Williams

A look at a wide receiver who saw game time as a freshman but is looking for a bigger role in 2020

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Watch: Grosel, Valecce and Jurkovec Speak to the Media

The trio of quarterbacks spoke with the media after Monday's practice

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

MAC Conference Cancels Season: Boston College/Ohio Game Off

The Eagles will have to find a new season opener, will it be UMass?

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Tight End Hunter Long

He is a dynamic receiver and dangerous weapon at tight end, what could Hunter Long bring in 2020?

A.J. Black

by

Piazzaeagle

P5 College Football in Jeopardy? Signs are Pointing in that Direction

The dominos continue to fall, could the fall season be called off?

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Watch: WR Zay Flowers & DB Jason Maitre Speak With the Media

Two Eagles spoke with the media after today's practice

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black