Stellar, Standard & Subpar: WR Taji Johnson

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview wide receiver Taji Johnson.

Boston College landed an explosive wide receiver in their 2020 recruiting class, Taji Johnson out of Powder Springs, Georgia. The 6'3 three star target chose the Eagles over offers from Oregon, Syracuse and a variety of Group of Six schools. But since the freshman has hit campus he has already begun to establish himself.

Johnson is athletic, and with the frame and size he has, he gives BC a unique weapon unlike any other player on the roster. This summer he has already begun to show why he could play for BC sooner rather than later. In one practice report he made an incredible diving catch over the middle on a pass from Phil Jurkovec. In another he made a handful of catches from the transfer quarterback.

But the freshmen's role this year still remains to be seen. The Eagles have a crowded and talented wide receiver room that includes Kobay White, Zay Flowers, CJ Lewis, Jaelen Gill and Ethon Williams. Will Johnson play this year, if so what role will he find himself in, or will he be redshirted?

STELLAR

Johnson plays this upcoming season and becomes a reliable and exciting new wide receiver. He is the type of player who can just "go up and get it" and makes a series of big plays for the Eagles. Finishes the year with 16-21 catches.

STANDARD

Good year for the freshman, gets on the field, starts to make a good connection with Phil Jurkovec, finishes the season with 11-15 catches.

SUBPAR

Johnson is redshirted, or doesn't play a big role in the passing offense. Finishes the season averaging less than a catch a game.

What kind of season do you expect from Taji Johnson?

(Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com)