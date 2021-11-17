'The End is Near' for Wily Veteran James Skalski

James Skalski gets one more opportunity to run down the hill at Clemson.

The sixth-year linebacker and quarterback of the Clemson defense is set to play the final home game of his esteemed career on Saturday, as the Tigers host Wake Forest in a critical ACC matchup.

"The end is near, it is," Skalski said. "Man I still can't believe it but it all goes by so fast. It'll be Sunday before I know it and it'll all be over and it'll be on to the next. I mean it was gonna happen one way or another. I know it'll be emotional but I mean it is what it is."

After coming to Clemson as a 3-star prospect out of Northgate High in Newnan, Georgia, Skalski has evolved into a key component of Brent Venables' defense over the past three seasons.

In 2019 he was second on the team in tackles (107). In 2020 he was named second-team All-ACC, despite only playing in nine games due to injuries, and this season he has a team-high 86 tackles, almost 20 more than Baylon Spector, who is second with 67.

The veteran linebacker has been a part of five ACC Championships and two national titles during his career, and while the current season hasn't lived up to the preseason hype in the win-loss column, the defense has been once again been one of the best in the nation, with Skalski deserving a lot of the credit for the unit's success.

With Senior Day coming up this Saturday, the Skalski knows his final trip down the hill will be an emotional one.

"I don't want to think about it just yet," Skalski said. "I don't know how emotional I'll get before because I got to be locked in, but definitely after the game, whatever happens, I'm gonna be looking around, just trying to take it all in. But it's surreal when you're up there looking around. It's a special moment and to all the young guys out there don't wish them away, because just like that (as he snapped his fingers), it's done."

Jason Priester All Clemson

Clemson enters Saturday's contest having won 31 consecutive games at home. Only six players currently on the roster were on the team the last time the Tigers dropped a game in Death Valley, a 43-42 loss to Pitt. Skalski is one of those six players and has no intention of letting the streak end on his watch.

"Coach Swinney keeps saying the senior class can finish undefeated," Skalski said. "My situation is a little weird because in six years, I've lost to Pittsburgh at home. That's my only home loss, my freshman year. But yeah, we haven't lost a game in like five years at home. It would be pretty cool to go out like you said, the longest win streak at home and keep it going. Not only for our class but for next year and the year after that just keep the momentum going."

The Demon Deacons come in looking to wrap up the Atlantic Division, while the Tigers are looking to just stay alive in the race. And knowing it will be his final time playing in front of the home crowd, Skalski is grateful to have the opportunity to make an impact in one more game with so many implications.

"They get to have a chance to come in here and potentially win the division and we have a chance to keep our hopes alive," Skalski said. "And you know, I wouldn't want it any other way honestly. I mean it's gonna be a big game. They're a great team and we're just excited for the challenge and I'm happy the last one in the valley can be so significant."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!