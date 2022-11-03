Louisville AD Josh Heird Doesn't Rule Out Bringing Back 2013 Title Banner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Thursday was a huge day for the Louisville men's basketball program. After five-plus years, the Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) released their ruling on the infractions case against the Cardinals, and the program was able to avoid major penalties, including the dreaded postseason ban.

With the ruling, throngs of Louisville fans took to social media clamoring for the 2013 national championship banner to be lifted back into the rafters of the KFC Yum! Center.

When asked about potentially re-raising the banner in Louisville's presser conference discussing the IARP's ruling, athletic director Josh Heird said that while there are more pressing matters for the university to address first, he isn't ruling it out with the infractions case now out of the way.

"For me, it checks this situation (the infractions case) off the to-do list, which allows us to focus on potentially other things on the to-do list," Heird said. "While I'm not gonna sit up here and make any promises, I can tell our fan base, unequivocally, that if there's an opportunity for us to do something along those lines, we're going to try to do it."

Of course, as many Louisville fans know, the vacation of the 2013 national championship is not tied to the scandal that was resolved on Thursday. That came as a result of the Andre McGee and Katina Powell sex scandal, leading to the vacation of 123 wins and 2013 title back in June of 2017.

In order for Heird to even begin thinking about putting the banner back in the rafters, he'll have to address that with the NCAA first. That being said, he's very well aware of how important doing so would be for the Louisville community.

"Those are conversations I need to have with the NCAA. This isn't just as simple as rolling down to the arena tonight (for Louisville's exhibition vs. Chaminade)," Heird quipped.

"In all seriousness, 2013 was an extremely, extremely important year to this program," he continued. "I think everybody knows what happened during March and the first week of April in 2013. While that's never going to be taken away from our fans, from our student athletes that played in that game, to recognize them is important to me. If there's an avenue to get that done, that's what we're going to try to do."

Heird already has one very vocal proponent of raising the banner: Rick Pitino. The former Louisville men's basketball coach, who was fired following the sex scandal and is now with Iona, also held a press conference Thursday regarding the IARP's ruling, and said he believes the 2013 banner will one day be back in the KFC Yum! Center rafters.

"I believe the championship banner will be hung again. I believe the 2013 national championship will be recognized again because I believe in the NCAA," he said. Pitino also noted that if the IARP was involved in the case that resulted in the banner coming down in the first place, that it "would still be hanging today."

Louisville announced earlier this week that, as part of their theme games for the 2022-23 season, they will "honor the iconic 2013 team with various promotions and recognitions" during their February 18 matchup with Clemson. But even if a banner is raised during that game, don't expect Pitino to be there for the reunion unless the program rebuilds their relationship with former athletic director Tom Jurich.

"I wish (athletic director) Josh (Heird) nothing but the best, and Kenny Payne I absolutely love, but my days at Lousiville are over," Pitino said. "I love the fans. I think, when they reconcile with Tom Jurich, then I would possibly consider coming back. But until that day happens, I think it's better that I stay in New Rochelle."

If Heird does successfully lobby for the 2013 national title to be reinstated, he won't have to look far for the title, presumably stored away somewhere on the University of Louisville's campus.

"We know where it's at," he said as he left the lectern.

(Photo of Louisville's championship banners: Timothy D. Easley - Associated Press)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter