ESPN Analyst Shockingly Places Jalen Brunson Ahead Of Past Knicks Greats

Shandel Richardson

May 1, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates his three point basket in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Pistons during game six of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
ESPN analyst and former NBA player Jay Williams is apparently living in the now.

The New York Knicks, as they were supposed to, are coming off eliminating the Detroit Pistons in the playoffs. On Thursday, Williams was talking about the victory during an episode of "Get Up."

He referred to Jalen Brunson as potentially the greatest Knicks player in franchise history.

"I said it last year and I'm gonna say it again," Williams said. "I know that he has to close the deal and win a championship. A lot of that is roster constructions, the right pieces. I don't think they're actually going to have a chance against the Boston Celtics but I think we are watching the greatest Knick to ever play in that Knick uniform. I firmly believe that."

What Williams forgets is Earl Monroe, Patrick Ewing and Walt Frazier also played for the Knicks in the 1970s, `80s and `90s. Monroe and Frazier led the Knicks to their last NBA title in 1973. Ewing, the Knicks career scoring leader, is also in the Hall of Fame alongside Frazier and Monroe. Even Carmelo Anthony was productive in New York.

Still, Williams thinks Brunson could surpass them all.

"He embodies everything," Williams said. "Before it's said it and done, I think we will be talking about him [Brunson] in that capacity."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI.

