Callum Wilson Inspires Newcastle To Win Over Toothless Arsenal Despite His Own Loose Tooth

Arsenal's top-four destiny is no longer in their own hands after a toothless display at Newcastle United on Monday.

The Gunners were outplayed and outfought at St James' Park where they were deservedly beaten 2-0 on what was a quiet night for Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka.

Arsenal's defeat means that they need to beat Everton on the final day of the season and hope that Norwich beat rivals Tottenham.

If Spurs draw at Norwich, Arsenal would have to beat Everton by 15 goals or more in order to finish above their north London rivals.

Callum Wilson was involved in both of Newcastle's goals, although he scored neither.

Newcastle's first was an own goal scored by Ben White, who diverted a Joelinton cross into the net under pressure from Wilson.

It was then more Wilson pressure that forced Gunners goalie Aaron Ramsdale to spill the ball five minutes from the end when Bruno Guimaraes made it 2-0.

Wilson produced a dominant display despite playing through the pain barrier, after almost losing a tooth in the first half.

An ugly collision left one of Wilson's central incisors hanging on loosely.

Wilson looked distracted by his dental issue for a short while after the initial impact, but it did not stop him emphatically winning his 90-minute battle against Arsenal center-backs Gabriel and Ben White.

Newcastle United forward Callum Wilson pictured receiving dental treatment on a loose tooth during his side's 2-0 win over Arsenal in May 2022 Sky Sports Premier League

After the game, Wilson told BT Sport: "The boys are putting their bodies on the line - I've had a tooth knocked out and a split lip. It's like a war out there.

"The manager has stabilized us. He's brought in some great players and instilled a style of play and philosophy at the club. Why not cause upsets higher up the league and take the game to Arsenal?"