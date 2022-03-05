Chelsea Icon John Terry Hits Back At Politician Who Criticized His Roman Abramovich Tribute

Former Chelsea captain John Terry has hit back at a British politician who criticized him for posting a public tribute to Roman Abramovich.

Terry had reacted to the news that Chelsea owner Abramovich had decided to sell the club by sharing a photo of himself with the Russian.

Five-time Premier League winner Terry uploaded the photo alongside the words "The Best", followed by three blue heart emojis.

The post came less than 24 hours after Abramovich announced his intention to sell Chelsea FC via a statement published on the club's official website.

In the statement Abramovich said that he "will not be asking for any loans to be repaid." He also vowed to pass on "all net proceeds" from the sale to a new charitable foundation to help "all victims of the war in Ukraine".

This was the first time that Abramovich had publicly addressed the ongoing war in Ukraine since Russian president Vladimir Putin launched an invasion six days earlier.

Abramovich has come under scrutiny in UK parliament for his alleged links to Putin.

Labour MP Chris Bryant said in parliament on February 24 that Abramovich had been flagged as a person of interest by the UK's Home Office three years ago due to alleged links to the Russian state.

"I've got hold of a leaked document from 2019, from the Home Office, which says in relation to Mr Abramovich: 'As part of HMG's [Her Majesty's government] Russia strategy aimed at targeting illicit finance and malign activity, Abramovich remains of interest to HMG due to his links to the Russian state and his public association with corrupt activity and practices,'" Bryant told the House of Commons.

Bryant went on to allege that Abramovich had previously admitted to paying for "political influence", before suggesting that the Russian should have some of his assets seized and should not be allowed to own Chelsea FC.

Abramovich denies having links to Putin's regime but it is understood that his motivation for selling Chelsea swiftly may be to avoid any sanctions that could be imposed upon him.

A week after his first speech on Abramovich, Bryant turned his attention to Terry following the Chelsea icon's tweet.

Bryant said in the House of Commons on Thursday: "He has posted a photo with Abramovich who is one of Putin's cronies.

"What will the people of Ukraine think of the former England football captain?"

Bryant also addressed Terry on Twitter where he advised him to "take this down ASAP".

Terry did not delete his tweet and he responded to Bryant, albeit indirectly, on Saturday.

A Twitter user with the handle @bodigwe72 wrote: "I don't know if the British MP wants John Terry to erase his history with @ChelseaFC."

The user added: "Roman Abramovich will forever be in the history of Chelsea FC & no one can change it. We thank you the great ROMAN with love".

Responding to this tweet, Terry - who it appears may have done a bit of research around Bryant - wrote: "100% mate.

"The same MP that claimed fortunes in expenses of the tax payers money. Also the same MP who voted that we invade Iraq."

Bryant did vote in favor of Britain's participation in the Iraq war in 2003.

And a Channel 4 investigation in 2015 found that he had claimed expenses worth £35,350 between 2012 and 2014 to rent a London flat, despite already owning a penthouse in the city.

Terry is not alone in his defiant stance of support for Abramovich.

Chelsea fans sang Abramovich's name during games at Luton and Burnley this week.

However, some fans' decision to chant it during a planned minute's applause for the people of Ukraine before Saturday's match at Burnley caused anger at Turf Moor.

