Cody Gakpo Contract Agreed And Medical Passed Ahead Of Liverpool Transfer

Cody Gakpo passed a medical examination on Wednesday ahead of his transfer from PSV Eindhoven to Liverpool.

PSV had announced on Monday that the two clubs had reached an agreement for the 23-year-old forward to move to Anfield at the start of the January transfer window.

Gakpo will cost Liverpool a transfer fee between €40 million and €50m.

As well as passing his medical, Gakpo has agreed personal terms with Liverpool.

His contract with Liverpool will tie him to the club for the next five and a half years before its expiry date in June 2028.

Cody Gakpo pictured during his final game for PSV IMAGO/ANP

Liverpool have tied down a player that has been one of the most prolific attackers in Europe this season.

Gakpo has scored 13 goals and recorded 14 assists in 20 appearances for PSV.

He also scored three goals for the Dutch national team at the recent World Cup in Qatar.