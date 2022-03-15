Man United Legend Gary Neville Supports Proposal To Demolish Old Trafford & Rebuild Stadium

Gary Neville believes that knocking down Old Trafford may be the best option to allow Manchester United to build a bright future.

Old Trafford is the biggest stadium in the Premier League in terms of its capacity.

It holds just over 74,000 supporters but the venue is dated, while its facilities are far inferior to those at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Arsenal's Emirates Stadium.

United are weighing up three options as they look to expand and improve their home of 112 years, according to the Daily Mail.

One of those plans is said to be to demolish Old Trafford and rebuild from scratch on the existing site.

The second option is to leave Old Trafford structurally intact but for it undergo a comprehensive revamp in all areas of the ground.

A third option is apparently to rebuild and extend the South Stand so that it goes over the top of the railway line than runs behind it.

Old Trafford's South Stand (left) backs onto a railway line, which has hampered previous expansion attempts IMAGO/Peter Byrne

All options have their pros and cons, but Neville reckons option one - the most drastic of the three - could be the most beneficial in the long term.

"There is a story emerging from Old Trafford that they might rebuild the entire stadium and I have just been asked what I think of it," United legend Neville said via an Instagram Live broadcast on Monday.

"I actually think that it would be the right move. I think by the time that they have spent money on Old Trafford, the existing one, then I think you would be better off building a brand new, better, super stadium.

"I do think that Manchester United should always be at the forefront of stadiums, have the best facilities and they have fallen behind."

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville pictured working for Sky Sports IMAGO/Jacques Feeney

The main problem with the proposal that Neville thinks is best is that United would have to find a temporary home while Old Trafford is rebuilt.

This was an issue that Tottenham had to navigate while they turned White Hart Lane into their world-beating Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs played the majority of their home games at Wembley Stadium from 2017 to 2019, but United do not have an option like than anywhere near their doorstep.

The biggest venue of reasonable size is of course Manchester City's Etihad Stadium, but a ground-share between local rivals seems very unrealistic.