Harry Kane Unwell But Rumors Of Another Tottenham Food Poisoning Outbreak Are False

Harry Kane has canceled a media appearance due to feeling unwell just two days before Tottenham's final match of the season.

Spurs go to Norwich City on Sunday needing a draw or a win to guarantee finishing fourth in the Premier League and to thus qualify for next season's Champions League.

Manager Antonio Conte will be desperate for Kane to play on Sunday, although Tottenham will still be expected to get the job done if he cannot - as Norwich are last in the EPL table and have won just five of their 37 games.

It had been rumored that Kane feeling unwell was a result of a food poisoning outbreak among the Spurs squad.

But Press Association reporter Jonathan Veal has said these rumors were untrue.

"Harry Kane has been feeling unwell today and has cancelled a media event this afternoon as a precaution," Veal wrote on Twitter on Friday.

"There is no food poisoning outbreak at the club".

Harry Kane pictured during Tottenham's 1-0 win over Burnley IMAGO/Action Plus/Simon West

Conte has told BT Sport last weekend ahead of Tottenham's 1-0 win over Burnley that four players, including Dejan Kulusevski, had been "sick with a stomach problem".

News of a pre-match illness in the squad will have evoked painful memories for Tottenham fans.

In 2006, Spurs went into the final game of the season needing to beat West Ham to finish fourth and qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Hours before that game, Tottenham requested a postponement after a significant number of players reported having food poisoning, apparently as a consequence of a dodgy lasagna.

But the Premier League refused to delay the game and Spurs went on to lose 2-1 at West Ham, allowing Arsenal to pinch fourth place.

If Spurs lose at Norwich this Sunday then Arsenal can again leapfrog them into fourth by beating Everton at the Emirates Stadium.