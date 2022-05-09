Skip to main content

Jurgen Klopp Admits His "Only Fifth" Jibe At Tottenham And Antonio Conte Was "Wrong"

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he was "wrong" to criticize Antonio Conte's tactics by calling Tottenham "world class" but "still fifth".

Liverpool manager Klopp hit out at Conte's defensive strategy after Spurs held his side to a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Emotions were running high after the result put a serious dent in Liverpool's hopes of winning the Premier League.

Klopp told BT Sport after full time: "With all the praise for Tottenham, if you play a world class team and they sit back...

"They drew against Arsenal... won against City, I think... and against Chelsea as well? Did they win against Chelsea?

"So, the game plan works for these games but they are still fifth. So that's how it is. It's a really a tough one."

Klopp's recollection of Tottenham's results this season was not quite accurate.

Spurs did indeed beat Manchester City home and away, but they lost at Arsenal in September and have suffered four defeats in four games against Chelsea this term.

Klopp doubled down in his criticism of Conte's Spurs in another post-game interview.

He told Sky Sports: "I don't like this kind of football.

"But that's my personal problem. I think they're world class and I think they should do more for the game."

However, after having time to reflect on his words, Klopp backtracked on Monday during a press conference on the eve of Liverpool's trip to Aston Villa.

Klopp said, as quoted by the Daily Mail: "As managers, and I had this experience recently, after a game we are obviously… we are massively influenced by the game, the situation and stuff like this.

"Would I say it again? No. I said after the game: 'They play like they play and are still only fifth'. It felt good in that moment but, anyway, [it was] wrong.

"But it was just my feeling in that moment. I could not respect Antonio more, what he is doing and how he organizes teams."

Jurgen Klopp pictured during Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Tottenham in May 2022

Jurgen Klopp pictured during Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Tottenham in May 2022

Jurgen Klopp pictured during Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Tottenham in May 2022
News

Jurgen Klopp Admits His "Only Fifth" Jibe At Tottenham And Antonio Conte Was "Wrong"

By Robert Summerscales34 seconds ago
Erling Haaland pictured wearing a Borussia Dortmund shirt with a Manchester City crest superimposed over the background
Transfer Talk

Erling Haaland Contract Worth £100 Million To Tie Him To Man City Until 2027

By Robert Summerscales21 minutes ago
Jody Lukoki pictured in a white vest after removing his shirt while celebrating scoring PEC Zwolle's first ever European goal in 2014
News

Former Ajax And DR Congo Winger Jody Lukoki Dies Aged 29

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured wearing Manchester United's iconic no.7 shirt
News

David Beckham Wants "Incredible" Cristiano Ronaldo To Stay At Manchester United

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Erling Haaland pictured in a Dortmund shirt behind a Man City background
Transfer Talk

Man City To Announce Erling Haaland Signing Before Dortmund Vs Hertha Berlin

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp (left) and Pep Guardiola pictured during a match between Liverpool and Manchester City in April 2022
Watch

Watch Jurgen Klopp Laugh At Pep Guardiola's Comments About Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel pictured shouting at his players during their 2-2 draw with Wolves in May 2022
News

Thomas Tuchel "Lucky" Not To Be Fired By Roman Abramovich For "Disappointing" Chelsea Season

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Atletico Madrid players pictured celebrating during their 1-0 win over Real Madrid in May 2022
News

Real Madrid Lose Unbeaten Record At Wanda Metropolitano Thanks To Rare Atletico Penalty

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago
Pep Guardiola pictured during Manchester City's 5-0 win over Newcastle in May 2022
News

Pep Guardiola Begins EPL Title Race Mind Games With Everyone "Supports Liverpool" Comment

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago