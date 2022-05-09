Jurgen Klopp Admits His "Only Fifth" Jibe At Tottenham And Antonio Conte Was "Wrong"

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he was "wrong" to criticize Antonio Conte's tactics by calling Tottenham "world class" but "still fifth".

Liverpool manager Klopp hit out at Conte's defensive strategy after Spurs held his side to a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Emotions were running high after the result put a serious dent in Liverpool's hopes of winning the Premier League.

Klopp told BT Sport after full time: "With all the praise for Tottenham, if you play a world class team and they sit back...

"They drew against Arsenal... won against City, I think... and against Chelsea as well? Did they win against Chelsea?

"So, the game plan works for these games but they are still fifth. So that's how it is. It's a really a tough one."

Klopp's recollection of Tottenham's results this season was not quite accurate.

Spurs did indeed beat Manchester City home and away, but they lost at Arsenal in September and have suffered four defeats in four games against Chelsea this term.

Klopp doubled down in his criticism of Conte's Spurs in another post-game interview.

He told Sky Sports: "I don't like this kind of football.

"But that's my personal problem. I think they're world class and I think they should do more for the game."

However, after having time to reflect on his words, Klopp backtracked on Monday during a press conference on the eve of Liverpool's trip to Aston Villa.

Klopp said, as quoted by the Daily Mail: "As managers, and I had this experience recently, after a game we are obviously… we are massively influenced by the game, the situation and stuff like this.

"Would I say it again? No. I said after the game: 'They play like they play and are still only fifth'. It felt good in that moment but, anyway, [it was] wrong.

"But it was just my feeling in that moment. I could not respect Antonio more, what he is doing and how he organizes teams."