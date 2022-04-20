Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Breaks Jose Mourinho Record As Man City Keep Premier League Title Bid On Track

Pep Guardiola oversaw his 250th win as Manchester City manager on Wednesday.

City's 3-0 victory over Brighton at the Etihad Stadium kept them in control of their own destiny in the Premier League title race.

With six rounds of fixtures remaining, City lead Liverpool by one point after goals from Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva got the better of Brighton.

Guardiola's 250th win came in his 344th match as City boss.

That saw the Spaniard set a new record as the fastest manager to reach 250 wins while in charge of an English top-flight team or teams.

Jose Mourinho was the previous record holder, having taken 396 matches with Chelsea and Manchester United to get to 250 wins.

City will win the Premier League if they take 18 points from their final six games.

Those are against Watford, Leeds, Newcastle, West Ham, Wolves and Aston Villa.

Liverpool still have to play Everton, Newcastle, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Southampton and Wolves.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola pictured during his side's 3-0 win over Brighton in April 2022

