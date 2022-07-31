Skip to main content

Lionel Messi And Neymar Score As Christophe Galtier Wins First Trophy As PSG Manager

Christophe Galtier delivered a trophy in his first match as Paris Saint-Germain manager on Sunday.

Twenty-six days after being officially appointed as Mauricio Pochettino's successor, Galtier watched his new side thrash Nantes 4-0 to win the Trophee des Champions.

Nantes had qualified for the season-opener showpiece by winning last season's Coupe de France. But they were no match for the Ligue 1 champions, even though Kylian Mbappe was absent due to a suspension.

Galtier named Lionel Messi, Neymar and Pablo Sarabia up front in a 3-4-3 formation in his first ever PSG XI.

Messi and Neymar both scored in the first half, before Sergio Ramos added a third goal 12 minutes into the second period.

PSG no.10 Neymar pictured standing over a free-kick before scoring against Nantes in July 2022

PSG no.10 Neymar pictured standing over a free-kick before scoring against Nantes

Neymar then netted his second of the night by winning and converting a late penalty.

Nantes finished the game with 10 players after Jean-Charles Castelletto was shown a straight red card when he gave away the penalty by pulling Neymar's shirt.

