Skip to main content

Real Madrid On Course For Earliest La Liga Title Win In 32 Years After Barca's 3rd Straight Loss

Real Madrid will win La Liga with four games to spare for the first time since 1990 if they claim at least a point against Espanyol on Saturday.

Barcelona's title bid has fallen off a cliff after they suffered three straight home defeats in all competitions for the first time ever in the same season.

Two of those losses have occurred in La Liga, with their most recent being a 1-0 reverse against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

That result left Real 15 points clear with five games left.

Barca hold a superior head-to-to head record over Real this season, which would be used to separate the teams should they finish level on points.

But Real need just one more point to guarantee that they cannot be caught.

Real's next game in La Liga is at home on Saturday when 13th-placed Espanyol visit the Bernabeu.

But before then, Real begin their two-legged Champions League semi-final against Manchester City.

Real visit Manchester on Tuesday, before hosting the second leg on May 4.

A picture taken during Rayo Vallecano's 1-0 win at Barcelona in April 2022

A picture taken during Rayo Vallecano's 1-0 win at Barcelona in April 2022

A picture taken during Rayo Vallecano's 1-0 win at Barcelona in April 2022
News

Real Madrid On Course For Earliest La Liga Title Win In 32 Years After Barca's 3rd Straight Loss

By Robert Summerscalesjust now
Jake Paul pictured at a boxing press conference in February 2022
News

Jake Paul Mocked By Fans For Wearing "Fake" Liverpool Jersey

By Robert Summerscales13 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp and Divock Origi (right) pictured hugging after the striker scored a last-minute winner for Liverpool against Wolves in December 2021
News

Jurgen Klopp Calls Divock Origi "World Class" As He Discusses Future Of Liverpool "Legend"

By Robert Summerscales14 hours ago
Andy Robertson (right) heads the ball to score for Liverpool against Everton at Anfield in April 2022
News

Liverpool Top Premier League's Headed Goals Table After Scoring Two More Vs Everton

By Robert Summerscales15 hours ago
Divock Origi heads home his sixth Premier League goal against Everton to help Liverpool to a 2-0 win at Anfield in April 2022
News

Divock Origi's Record Against Everton Gets Even Better As Liverpool Claim EPL Derby Double

By Robert Summerscales17 hours ago
Everton midfielder Anthony Gordon falls over in the Liverpool penalty area before being shown a yellow card for diving
News

Everton Players Responsible For Half Of All Yellow Cards For Diving In EPL This Season

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago
Antonio Rudiger (left) pictured shaking hands with Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel in September 2021
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Antonio Rudiger Is Leaving Chelsea Despite Club's Best Efforts

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago
Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his fourth Ligue 1 goal for PSG, after netting against Lens in April 2022
News

PSG Regain Ligue 1 Title As Lionel Messi Wins First Trophy Since Leaving Barcelona

By Robert SummerscalesApr 23, 2022
Benjamin Pavard (No 5) pours beer over the head of Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann
News

Bayern Munich Players Soak Julian Nagelsmann In Beer As They Celebrate Bundesliga Title

By Robert SummerscalesApr 23, 2022