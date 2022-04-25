Real Madrid On Course For Earliest La Liga Title Win In 32 Years After Barca's 3rd Straight Loss

Real Madrid will win La Liga with four games to spare for the first time since 1990 if they claim at least a point against Espanyol on Saturday.

Barcelona's title bid has fallen off a cliff after they suffered three straight home defeats in all competitions for the first time ever in the same season.

Two of those losses have occurred in La Liga, with their most recent being a 1-0 reverse against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

That result left Real 15 points clear with five games left.

Barca hold a superior head-to-to head record over Real this season, which would be used to separate the teams should they finish level on points.

But Real need just one more point to guarantee that they cannot be caught.

Real's next game in La Liga is at home on Saturday when 13th-placed Espanyol visit the Bernabeu.

But before then, Real begin their two-legged Champions League semi-final against Manchester City.

Real visit Manchester on Tuesday, before hosting the second leg on May 4.