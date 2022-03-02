Roman Abramovich Says He Is Selling Chelsea & Giving "Net Proceeds" To Ukraine War Victims

Roman Abramovich has confirmed that he has "taken the decision to sell" Chelsea Football Club.

The 55-year-old bought Chelsea in 2003 and has since loaned the club around £1.5billion.

But in his statement, published on Chelsea's official website on Wednesday, Abramovich said that he "will not be asking for any loans to be repaid."

He also vowed to pass on "all net proceeds" from the sale to a new charitable foundation to help "all victims of the war in Ukraine".

This was the first time that Abramovich had publicly addressed the ongoing war in Ukraine since Russian president Vladimir Putin launched an invasion last week.

Abramovich has come under scrutiny from UK politicians for his alleged links to Putin.

The UK government has already sanctioned multiple individuals due to their links to the Russian state.

Although Abramovich has not been sanctioned, it has been suggested that his fear of being sanctioned could be a motivating factor in his decision to sell his UK assets, including Chelsea FC.

But Abramovich, who has denied claims that he has links to Putin, said his ownership of Chelsea "has never been about business nor money".

Roman Abramovich pictured in 2021 celebrating Chelsea's Champions League final win over Man City IMAGO/Adam Davy

His statement read in full: "I would like to address the speculation in media over the past few days in relation to my ownership of Chelsea FC. As I have stated before, I have always taken decisions with the Club's best interest at heart. In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the Club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club's sponsors and partners.

"The sale of the Club will not be fast-tracked but will follow due process. I will not be asking for any loans to be repaid. This has never been about business nor money for me, but about pure passion for the game and Club. Moreover, I have instructed my team to set up a charitable foundation where all net proceeds from the sale will be donated. The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine. This includes providing critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims, as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery.

"Please know that this has been an incredibly difficult decision to make, and it pains me to part with the Club in this manner. However, I do believe this is in the best interest of the Club. I hope that I will be able to visit Stamford Bridge one last time to say goodbye to all of you in person. It has been a privilege of a lifetime to be part of Chelsea FC and I am proud of all our joint achievements. Chelsea Football Club and its supporters will always be in my heart.

"Thank you, Roman".

Abramovich's statement came less than 24 hours after Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss revealed in an interview with Blick that he had been approached and offered the chance to buy Chelsea.

Wyss, 86, claimed Abramovich was keen "to get rid of Chelsea quickly".

He also said he was interested in buying the club but not on his own.

"I'm definitely not doing something like this alone," said Wyss. "If I buy Chelsea, then with a consortium consisting of six to seven investors."

SEE ALSO: Hansjorg Wyss Says He Has Been Offered Deal To Buy Chelsea From Roman Abramovich