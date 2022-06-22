Skip to main content

Todd Boehly Changes Chelsea Job Title As Marina Granovskaia's Exit Is Confirmed

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly added to his job title on Wednesday when he officially became the club's new chairman and interim sporting director.

Boehly was confirmed as the new Chelsea chairman two days after it was revealed that Bruce Buck would be standing down from the position.

Wednesday's Chelsea statement also confirmed that director and transfer-fixer Marina Granovskaia is leaving this summer.

Boehly, who led the consortium that bought Chelsea from Roman Abramovich in May, will fill in for Granovskaia on a short-term basis until her permanent replacement is hired.

Todd Boehly pictured at Stamford Bridge in May 2022

But Chelsea's statement explained that Granovskaia "will remain available to Boehly and the club for the duration of the current transfer window, to the extent required to support the transition."

Boehly added: "We thank Marina for her many years of excellent service to the club and wish her all the best in her future ventures."

While Granovskaia may still be consulted regarding transfers this summer, it is understood that her departure will result in manager Thomas Tuchel having a much stronger say.

Boehly is one of nine confirmed Chelsea board members.

Fellow co-owners Behdad Eghbali, Jose Feliciano, Mark Walter, Hansjorg Wyss and Jonathan Goldstein have also been appointed to the board, along with Barbara Charone, Lord Daniel Finkelstein and James Pade.

Todd Boehly pictured at Stamford Bridge in May 2022
