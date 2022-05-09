Watch Jurgen Klopp Laugh At Pep Guardiola's Comments About Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp was visibly and audible amused by Pep Guardiola's recent comments about Liverpool.

Manchester City boss Guardiola had claimed on Sunday - after his side beat Newcastle 5-0 - that "everyone in this country supports Liverpool, the media and everyone."

Guardiola then mocked Liverpool for their lack of Premier League titles.

"Of course, Liverpool has an incredible history in Europe," said Guardiola. "Not in the Premier League - they've won one in 30 years."

These comments were read to Liverpool manager Klopp as he faced to the media on Monday.

Klopp laughed before replying with a grin. "I live in Liverpool, so here a lot of people want us to win the league, that's true. But even here, it's probably only 50%."

He added: "I've no idea if the whole country is supporting us. I don't know that.

"It's not the feeling I get, actually, when we go to other places and play there. It's actually the opposite.

"But yeah, maybe he knows more about that than me."

Liverpool are still chasing a famous quadruple this season.

Having already won the EFL Cup, Klopp's men have FA Cup and Champions League finals to prepare for later this month.

But City are strong favorites to deny Liverpool in the Premier League,

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw by Tottenham on Saturday, which allowed City to move three points clear by beating Newcastle.