Lille 1-2 Chelsea Highlights And Match Stats As Christian Pulisic Helps Seal 4-1 Aggregate Win

Chelsea booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League by beating Lille 2-1 on Wednesday night.

The victory, sealed by goals from Christian Pulisic and captain Cesar Azpilicueta, completed a 4-1 win on aggregate for the reigning champions.

After winning the first leg 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea were heavily expected to progress.

But Lille's hopes of providing a shock were boosted when Jorginho was penalized for handball seven minutes before half-time.

Burak Yilmaz converted the resultant penalty kick to half Lille's deficit.

But Chelsea's two-goal aggregate lead was restored just before half-time as Jorginho redeemed himself with an assist for Pulisic.

Chelsea had to wait until the 71st minute to make absolutely certain of their progression. Mason Mount crossed for Azpilicueta, who fired home with his right foot.

The draw for the quarter-finals will be made on Friday.

It will be an open draw, meaning that there is a 28.57% chance of Chelsea being paired with another English team - as Liverpool and Manchester City are two of their seven potential opponents.

Christian Pulisic (left) scores for Chelsea in their 2-1 win at Lille IMAGO/PRIME Media Images/Andy Rowland

Match Stats

Lille Chelsea 15 Fouls 20 2 Yellow cards 1 0 Red cards 0 6 Offsides 1 4 Corners 1 44% Possession 56% 8 Shots 8 1 Shots on target 4

Match Highlights