Watch Mo Salah Speak Directly To Sky Sports About Liverpool Contact Situation

Mo Salah has spoken directly to Sky Sports about his contract situation at Liverpool.

The Premier League's leading scorer has just over one year left on his current deal and has so far not been offered new terms that match his demands.

Reporter Geoff Shreeves asked Salah what he had to say about his contract situation and the Egyptian responded in a video that was tweeted by Sky Sport on Friday. 

Salah said: "Not much. But honestly what I can say is that there's many things people don't know about it."

Shreeves then interjected to invite Salah to "tell all of them now".

But Salah, who was speaking ahead of Liverpool's Premier League trip to Manchester City, continued: "I can't be selfish now by talking about my situation.

"We are in the most important period for the team, so I have to just talk about the team, focus on what's coming for the team and that is the most important thing. 

"That's what I can say. Hopefully we are going to be more optimistic and see what's going to happen."

Salah was then asked by Shreeves if he is confident that he will "be able to sort your contract out with Liverpool".

The former Chelsea winger replied: "I can't say yes. I can't say no. But I have said many times before what I want.

"But again I cannot really go deep in the contract now because it is a really sensitive situation.

"The team need to win. I can't be like just going to the news and talking about my contract. I just focus with the team and that's it.

Finally, Salah was asked if the uncertainty around his contract might affect his performances on the pitch.

Salah's response was firm. "No. Not at all," he said. "I talk to the manager from time to time. I am very professional. I know my job very well and I am almost the first one here and the last to leave.

"I know what I am doing, so I am not bothered about that. I am just focused with the team, that's the most important thing for me. I am focussed to win trophies and I am giving everything for the club."

Watch

By Robert Summerscales
